Update On Zoey Stark After WWE Raw Injury

Zoey Stark suffered a leg injury during the May 19, edition of WWE Raw, resulting in her early exit from a Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match qualifier. Stark struggled to put any weight on her leg after the spot and was eventually carried to the back by officials.

Stark’s injury is significantly more serious than initially believed, reports Fightful. While Stark has hinted on social media that surgery may be imminent, backstage reports indicate that WWE is preparing for her to be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The prevailing belief backstage is that Stark may have suffered a tear requiring surgery, though WWE has yet to confirm an official diagnosis. Nonetheless, officials are reportedly bracing for a long recovery—possibly extending into late 2025.

Stark has been on the receiving end of countless positive messages from fans and wrestlers alike. On X, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion made clear these well-wishes haven’t gone unnoticed.

While WWE has not released a formal timetable for her return, it’s clear this setback may remove the Raw Superstar for a signficant time. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Zoey Stark a full and speedy recovery.







