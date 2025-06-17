Updated Return Timeline For Rey Mysterio

The full story behind Rey Mysterio’s absence from WWE programming has been revealed. Wrestling veteran Konnan, speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer is recovering from multiple injuries that required surgery and forced him to miss WrestleMania 41.

According to Konnan, Mysterio suffered a torn abductor muscle which required a surgical procedure. On top of that, he was also dealing with a damaged eardrum. Mysterio’s last match was on the March 29 episode of SmackDown.

During the podcast, Konnan also provided the first concrete timeline for when fans can expect to see the legendary luchador back in the ring.

“He’s not back till August,” Konnan stated, confirming a summer return for Mysterio.

Konnan also noted that Mysterio is expected to be involved in future WWE and AAA crossover events once he is healthy.

“Yeah, he will be in future shows. Great working with him and Dom, and I can’t wait to see who else I’m going to get to work with.”

Despite the injuries, Mysterio did make a non-physical appearance at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event to engage with fans.