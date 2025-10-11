Watch: US National Anthem Booed Again At Crown Jewel

WWE presented a highly praised PPV in Crown Jewel Perth this Saturday, but the start of the show did not go as the officials may have expected.

The latest WWE PLE opened with Sophie Foster signing the national anthems of both US and Australia. While the crowd sang along with the Australian anthem, the US national anthem was booed by the people in the arena:

I’ve never heard an anthem so resoundingly booed ? #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/oUXPNb7gZ5 — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) October 11, 2025

This isn’t the first time an international crowd has reacted negatively to the US anthem. Amid tensions with the US over trade policies, the Canadian crowd had also booed their National Anthem during the Elimination Chamber event from Toronto earlier this year.

WWE Crown Jewel Results

Thankfully for the company, the rest of the show went much better than this opening sequence. Bronson Reed picked up a big win over Roman Reigns in the opening match of the night, and then Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the new Women’s Crown Jewel champion.

Potentially the best match of the night was the encounter between John Cena and AJ Styles. The old rivals paid tribute to many talents from their past before Cena picked up the victory with a Tombstone and AA.

After this, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defeat Asuka & Kairi Sane and Seth Rollins went on to pick up the victory over Cody Rhodes in the main event. This marks the first time Rollins has defeated Rhodes in singles action.