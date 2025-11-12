WWE Positioned as Cornerstone of New USA Sports Brand Launch

WWE has been highlighted as a pivotal component of VERSANT’s newly announced USA Sports brand, which will encompass over 10,000 hours of programming across USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC starting in 2026.

The announcement, made via press release on November 12, positions WWE alongside major sports properties including NASCAR, the PGA Tour, Premier League, and WNBA in this comprehensive sports programming initiative. WWE SmackDown will continue its Friday night broadcasts on USA Network as part of the expanded sports portfolio.

“Our new USA Sports brand and division name leans into USA Network’s decades-long reputation as a top national sports and entertainment network,” said USA Sports President Matt Hong. “USA Sports has something for all sports fans across the country.”

The press release specifically noted to wrestling fans: “Cancel your Friday plans in 2026, as all the rule-breaking chaos of WWE SmackDown will continue to beam right to your couch every Friday night.”

WWE’s inclusion alongside traditional sports properties in the USA Sports umbrella represents the continued mainstream acceptance and positioning of sports entertainment within the broader sports media landscape. WWE’s profile has been rising significantly in recent years, striking lucrative media deals with Netflix, Peacock, USA Network, and The CW, further cementing its status as premium content for major broadcasters.

The brand consolidation ensures WWE SmackDown maintains its prominent Friday night television slot through at least 2026, adding to WWE’s impressive portfolio of broadcast partnerships.

The USA Sports brand launch reinforces WWE’s value as must-have programming for major networks, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with properties like the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, over 175 Premier League matches, and more than 50 WNBA games in the new sports division’s portfolio.