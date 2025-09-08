WWE Star’s Exit Confirmed With Move To Alumni Section

The tenure of one WWE Superstar has officially ended with their moving to the Alumni section fo the official WWE website. Eagle-eyed fans who check the site will find that Valhalla/Sarah Logan has been moved, confirming her departure. The update follows her announcement in early June that her WWE contract would not be renewed.

This ends Valhalla’s second time with WWE, and she has been off off WWE television since early 2024. She gave birth in November of that year to the second child for her and Erik of the War Raiders.

Valhalla’s second run with WWE began on the November 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown, appearing alongside The Viking Raiders during an attack on Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. While she never held gold during either run with the company, Valhalla did have a feud with Maxxine Dupri as well as a handful of moments with WWE commentator Michael Cole.

Now, Valhalla/Sarah Logan will have to continue her life outside of wrestling. Whether it’s a return to the ring, or something outside of wrestling entirely, the ex-Superstar’s future won’t be shown on a WWE camera.