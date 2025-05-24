El Hijo del Vikingo Vs. Chad Gable Set for Worlds Collide

On June 7, WWE and AAA will host its Worlds Collide event, bringing together two staples of professional wrestling under one roof. Now, it has been confirmed for El Hijo del Vikingo, who will take on Chad Gable. Their match was confirmed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 25.

? JUST ANNOUNCED:



EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO battles CHAD GABLE at #WorldsCollide!



SATURDAY, JUNE 7th 3ET/12PT pic.twitter.com/Y7Ri7s420v — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Gable’s inclusion in Worlds Collide is noteworthy given his issues with luchadors and highflyers, including Penta, Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and others. Now, the American Made star will hope to prove his superiority over lucha libre when he battles one of the most decorated luchadors in recent memory.

The WWExAAA Worlds Collide card so far is as follows:

Chad Gable (WWE) Vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA)

Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel) (WWE) Vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano Jr. (AAA)

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Worlds Collide and the latest on AAA as part of this new era under WWE’s ownership.