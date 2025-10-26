El Hijo Del Vikingo Turns Heel, Confronted By El Grande Americano

El Hijo del Vikingo cemented his heel turn during AAA Héroes Inmortales and wasted no time in throwing hands with El Grande Americano. Making his way to the ring, Vikingo rejected the fans, even grabbing a fan’s sign and throwing it to the ground.

Vikingo was met with a chorus of boos at the event, as has been the case at several AAA shows. In the ring, Vikingo spoke of his own greatness, displaying his newfound cocky attitude. Responding to a chant for Alberto El Patron, a popular act during his tenure with AAA, Vikingo laughed off the fan support, telling the crowd to “get over it, haha!”

Vikingo then turned his attention to AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, who ,despite being a heel in WWE, is loved by fans in AAA. Vikingo pointed out that Mysterio is not Mexican and that Mexican fans are wrong to support him.

“Dominik is not Mexican! He is not Mexican and he is supported by hypocritical people. Yes, I am Mexican and I am the greatest in the whole world, whether you like it or not!”

Vikingo was cut short by El Grande Americano, who like Dom is a heel in WWE but has a wealth of support in AAA. The pair traded some barbs before security intervened.

Americano and Vikingo will battle in Puebla on the November 28, edition of Alianzas AAA. With this new attitude of Vikingo, it remains to be seen if he can reclaim the AAA Mega Championship.