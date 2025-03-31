Vince McMahon, AEW Referenced In Cena/Rhodes Raw Showdown

John Cena and Cody Rhodes held nothing back during the opening segment of WWE Raw in London, England. As for the past two weeks, Cena opened the show, though Rhodes interrupted before the WWE icon had a chance to speak.

Rhodes began by giving Cena some material to ‘cook’ him, referencing his lisp with a surprising reference to Stardust. Rhodes made referencing to having an “arm tattoo on my neck” and even admitted that “I got booed in a company I created.” A smirking Cena said he wasn’t in London to ‘cook’ Rhodes, but instead to bury the Undisputed WWE Champion.

“They’ve been saying for years that John Cena buries talent. I don’t bury talent. I am talent! I bury mediocrity.”

All Cody has done in WWE “is ride the coat-tails of my success” Cena added, but the WWE icon didn’t stop there. Cena claimed that seeing Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship disgusts him. John shared his issue that Cody is little-more than a “common fan” using the gimmicks of wrestlers he enjoyed to make himself seem like someone worthy.

“You’re too perfect. You’re too polished. You’re too rehearsed. You get by on lazy gimmicks like them singing your name to get by.”

Rhodes admitted that maybe he was chosen as Cena claimed, but said that he was chosen by the fans. In stark contrast, Rhodes believes John Cena was made the ‘chosen one’ by Vince McMahon though avoided mentioning the ex-WWE CEO by name.

“Can you say the same John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office who chose you who’s not here anymore and we don’t talk about him?”

Rhodes wasn’t the only one with a billionaire in mind. In a shocking line from Cena, the WWE icon made reference to Tony Khan though similarly avoided naming the AEW President.

“I make empires for billionaires. All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids.”

When Rhodes showed that he was ready to throw down, Cena turned away to leave. When John tried to hit a cheap shot on Rhodes, Cody hit Cross Rhodes, giving a clear advantage to the champion ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.