Star-Studded Guest List Celebrate Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday

Vince McMahon may no longer be a key part of WWE but that didn’t prevent the billionaire from hosting an extravagent birthday party. August 24, 2025, marked McMahon’s 80th birthday and the ex-WWE Chairman had quite the guest list in New York.

Notable names in attendance included The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Kane, John Cena, Gerald Brisco, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, and Ron Killings, PW Insider reports. Outside of wrestling, there were reportedly live performances from Kid Rock and AC/DC.

This party comes after McMahon was involved in a car crash in Connecticut. According to reports, McMahon’s vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 miles per hour when it collided with another car on the outskirts of Stamford. Authorities have confirmed that McMahon is facing legal charges related to reckless driving and endangerment.

While McMahon may no longer be part of WWE, he still has deep ties to the current roster. With his ongoing legal issues and plans for his own entertainment company, the 80-year-old continues to draw attention over a year after his WWE exit.