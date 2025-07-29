Vince McMahon Cited After Multi-Vehicle Connecticut Crash

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a serious three-vehicle accident on Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut last Thursday morning, resulting in misdemeanor charges for the wrestling executive.

According to a crash report obtained by TMZ Sports, McMahon’s 2024 Bentley rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 around 9 AM before colliding with a median wooden-beam guardrail. The impact was severe enough to deploy airbags in both the Bentley and BMW, with debris from the collision striking a third vehicle—a Ford Fusion traveling southbound.

All three vehicles required towing from the scene, and approximately 30 feet of guardrail sustained damage. Despite the extensive property damage, no injuries were reported as all drivers were wearing seatbelts.

McMahon received misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court late next month to address the charges.

The accident occurred on the same day wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest at age 71. McMahon later issued a heartfelt tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer, calling him “the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME” and describing Hogan as “a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.”

This incident adds to McMahon’s recent legal troubles, as the former WWE executive was fined over $1.7 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2025 for undisclosed hush money payments. McMahon resigned from WWE parent company TKO in January 2024 following sexual assault allegations.

Representatives for McMahon have not responded to requests for comment regarding the accident.