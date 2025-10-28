Vince McMahon Doctor Withdraws Opposition Motion in Janel Grant Lawsuit

Attorneys for Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness withdrew a motion asking to re-open or clarify a “judgment without trial” in Janel Grant’s lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court.

Colker was the physician for Vince McMahon. Colker and Peak Wellness are accused of withholding discovery in Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon in federal court. An employee of Peak Wellness was accused of assaulting Grant on company grounds. Colker is accused of refusing to provide medical records and refusing to tell Grant what she was being treated with.

Colker’s attorney Frank Silvestri withdrew his motion to clarify the court’s decision during a livestream hearing on Monday.

Judge David Bothwell ordered the judgement without trial on Aug. 12. Colker filed the motion to re-open judgement on Sept. 10. A judgement without trial would allow for a decision to be rendered before the case makes the courtroom.

Grant’s federal lawsuit against McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment was stayed on July 1 while the court decides whether to allow discovery prior to an arbitration motion hearing. McMahon and WWE claim the non-disclosure agreement Grant signed after she was fired from WWE would require her to fight her complaint against the company and McMahon in front of an arbitrator and not in court.