Vince McMahon Files New Trademark For Post-WWE Investment Firm

Vince McMahon is moving forward with his new private investment firm, 14TH & I, having recently filed a new trademark for a company logo. This move further solidifies McMahon’s business plans following his resignation from WWE and TKO Group Holdings earlier this year.

The new trademark is for a logo image associated with the firm. It is registered under two distinct categories, signaling the company’s dual focus. The first is for “Private equity fund investment services; financial services, namely, management of private equity funds, private equity fund investment services, and financial portfolio management.” The second category covers “Entertainment services, namely, production and development of scripted television and digital programming.” This filing follows previous trademarks for the company names “14TH&I” and “14TH & I” in August 2024.

According to its official description, 14TH & I is “a private investment firm focused on the sports, media, & entertainment sectors.” It aims to be a “disciplined, flexible, long-term capital and strategic partner” for companies, primarily targeting buyouts and majority deals. The name itself is a historical reference to the headquarters of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the promotion run by McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon, which was located at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington D.C.

Vince McMahon resigned from his positions at WWE and TKO in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant, which accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The lawsuit is currently paused as the Department of Justice continues a non-public investigation into the matter. Lawyers for Ms. Grant have stated they are cooperating fully with federal investigators.