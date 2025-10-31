JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Firing Wrestler For Using Word He Hated

Vince McMahon seemingly fired a star for saying the word prick.

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL talked about things such as what would have happened if Bret Hart never left WWE for WCW, Vince Russo’s involvement with JCW and more.

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about the strange habits of Vince McMahon, including his dislike for the word prick. JBL told a story to emphasize how much the former WWE owner hated the word, noting that he was once very high on Brad Maddox:

“Vince told me one day, he goes, ‘That kid’s special.’ That’s the only time I ever heard him say that, you know. Now, he said nicer things about people, but I remember the way he said it — he thought, like, ‘that kid’s got it,’ you know. And man, you don’t hear that from Vince very much. Vince really liked Maddox.”

Vince Hated That Word: JBL

Maddox first came into the spotlight when he refereed the match between CM Punk and Ryback at Hell In A Cell PPV in 2012. After helping Punk retain the WWE title against the Monster-Sized Athlete, he became a character on WWE TV and later wrestled matches against the likes of Sheamus, Randy Orton and The Great Khali. He was abruptly released from the company in November 2015.

According to JBL, the reason behind Brad Maddox’s release was an unaired promo where he referred to the WWE audience as pricks:

“Then when he went out there — I’m sitting there waiting, it was like a pre-show, and I’m sitting there waiting to go out with Michael Cole — and that’s when Maddox called the fans a bunch of pricks or something. He comes back and Vince fired him. Vince hated that word. He thought that was a classless word.”

JBL later mentioned that he also got in trouble with McMahon once for saying the word during a promo. The former WWE Chairman pulled him aside and told him not to use it on TV again.