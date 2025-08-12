We All Make Mistakes: Vince McMahon Defends Hulk Hogan’s 2018 WWE Return After Racial Remarks

Vince McMahon has defended his decision to bring Hulk Hogan back.

WWE severed its ties with the late Hall of Famer when a tape showing him making racial remarks was released back in 2015. Hogan’s contract with the company was terminated and he was also removed from the Hall of Fame. This exile lasted only 3 years, however, and Hulk returned to the company in 2018.

The former WWE owner talked about all things Hulk Hogan during his interview with TMZ for ‘The Real Hulk Hogan’ documentary released today. Revealing his reaction to Hogan’s remarks, McMahon claimed that it was ‘unforgivable’:

“It was unforgivable and I was agasp, ‘What happened?’ When those things occurred, that’s not like him. ‘What in God’s name is going on?’”

He Wasn’t A Racist: Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon, however, also defended his decision to bring Hulk Hogan back to the company only years later. He claimed that the late WWE Hall of Famer wasn’t racist and that ‘we all make mistakes’:

“I knew he wasn’t racist. I’ve been with him for so many years. He wasn’t racist. He said some racist things. He should pay for that, and he did. In the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, ‘Wait a minute, this guy doesn’t act like a racist. He’s not a racist.’ We all make mistakes. That was a big one, but he wasn’t a racist.”

The former wrestling executive also talked about his relationship with the late wrestling legend and revealed his reaction to the news of his passing. You can check out what he said here.