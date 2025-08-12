Vince McMahon Reacts to Hulk Hogan Being Booed in Final WWE Appearance

Hulk Hogan’s final WWE appearance came at Raw’s debut of Netflix in January 2025, where the wrestling icon was heavily booed. The segment, which saw Hogan try and promote his Real American Beer, would quickly go viral, albeit not for the reasons the Hulkster, or WWE, had hoped.

Few names knew Hogan better than Vince McMahon who made a rare public appearance in TMZ’s new ‘The Real Hulk Hogan’ documentary. Speaking about his friend, McMahon made his views on Hogan’s influence in the wrestling world crystal clear.

“He was a pioneer. There was no-one like him.”

Though Raw’s debut on Netflix came close to a year after McMahon’s second resignation from WWE, the former Chairman kept a close eye on the show. Watching Hogan be booed, McMahon was angry for the man who meant much to him, both professionally and personally.

“I was angry. He deserved much more [than that treatment.]”

Wrestling fans have had a much kinder response to Hogan since his passing in July 2025 of a heart attack. At WWE’s tributes to Hogan at events, fans refrained from booing, instead either cheering the late wrestler or sharing in a somber silence.

These wildly different responses highlight Hogan’s complicated legacy in wrestling, as both a source of admiration and derision. For McMahon, the idea of what response Hogan should’ve gotten has never been in question, making the response he received in January infuriating.