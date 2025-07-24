Vince McMahon Honors “Unparalleled” Hulk Hogan After Wrestling Icon’s Death

Vince McMahon has made a rare appearance on social media to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after the WWE Hall of Famer’s death aged 71. Hogan died following a cardiac arrest which came following weeks of reports of health concerns.

On X, McMahon spoke openly about the man who helped him take the world of wrestling by storm.

Together, McMahon and Hogan would usher in the ‘Rock ‘n Wrestling Connection,’ using Hogan’s larger than life character to push wrestling in mainstream entertainment during the 1980s. Though the pair’s relationship would see peaks and pitfalls, that never stopped the pair from putting any differences aside for business.

Hogan’s death marks the end of arguably the biggest name in pro-wrestling, or perhaps only second to ‘McMahon.’ Our thoughts are with those who knew Hogan best at this sad time.