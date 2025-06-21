Vince McMahon’s Name Edited Out of Infamous Promo On SmackDown

TKO’s WWE doesn’t want you to remember Vince McMahon.

WWE is set to present its latest Saudi Arabia PPV, Night of Champions, next week on June 28. One of the matches announced for the show is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship.

The company promoted this match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. They aired a video package looking back at the history of these two arch rivals before what is presumably their final encounter.

One of the clips used in the video was from Punk’s infamous pipebomb promo. The company, however, edited the clip to remove the name of Vince McMahon from the footage:

Lo de WWE censurando el nombre de Vince McMahon en la pipebomb de CM Punk que sale en el video package xdddd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Wbz6RnWQp9 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 21, 2025

The former WWE owner recently sold a large quantity of TKO shares. So it appears that he does not see himself returning to the company anytime in the near future.

Tonight’s SmackDown also featured a noteworthy interaction between Cena and Punk before their upcoming match. This came after the Straight Edge Star tried to save R-Truth from a post-match beatdown at the hands of the 17-time world champion during the main event.

John Cena managed to get the upper hand over his arch rival, however, and he recreated the scene of Punk’s famous pipebomb. The Cenation Leader went on to cut an unhinged promo, name-dropping a number of ex-WWE stars. You can check out more about it here.