Vince McMahon Reveals Immediate Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Passing

Vince McMahon has revealed how he reacted to news of Hulk Hogan’s passing.

The former WWE chairman was one of the personalities interviewed for ‘The Real Hulk Hogan’ TMZ documentary that aired today. McMahon talked about his relationship with the late wrestling veteran at length.

When asked about his reaction to the news of Hogan passing away at the age of 71 on July 24 last month, Vince McMahon said that he was shocked.

The former wrestling promoter explained that you never think about a family member or close friend passing away and mentioned how Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, had overcome serious health issues before:

“Shock. You just don’t think about someone, a family member or someone that close to you, you don’t think about them passing away. Terry had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries. He had to get like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something. He overcame all that. It was a tremendous shot. It was a blow to my heart.”

Vince McMahon also talked about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer in detail. He said Hogan and he were brothers ‘to a certain extent.’ While they would get into verbal scrap sometimes, it always turned out to be for the best.

The former owner of WWE was the one who closed the documentary saying “One thing he said in character, which is ‘Hulkamania will live forever.’ Indeed, it is.”