Vince McMahon Surprises Attendees as Speaker at Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon delivered a surprise eulogy at Hulk Hogan’s private funeral service Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida, according to Fightful’s Jimmy Van, capping off the ceremony by asking attendees to give the wrestling legend “one last standing ovation.”

The private service drew a who’s who of professional wrestling and entertainment, with notable attendees including Ric Flair, Kid Rock, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Bam Margera and comedian Theo Von paying their final respects to the man who helped define sports entertainment.

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! ?????? @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Vf0ucpz1v2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2025

Wrestling legends filled the service, including Paul Wight (Big Show), Adam Copeland (Edge), Ric Flair, Jacques Rougeau, Jim Duggan, Diamond Dallas Page, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Dean Malenko, Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase, and Brutus Beefcake – representing decades of Hogan’s friendships and professional relationships.

Notably absent from the ceremony was Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 at age 71 from a heart attack at his Clearwater home. The wrestling icon had been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation.

McMahon’s appearance as a speaker was particularly significant given the complex history between the two wrestling titans, who worked together during WWE’s most successful periods but also experienced business tensions over the years.

The funeral marked the final farewell to the man whose “Hulkamania” phenomenon transformed professional wrestling from a regional attraction into a global entertainment juggernaut during the 1980s wrestling boom.

