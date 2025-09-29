Vince McMahon Faces More Depositions in WWE Merger Lawsuit

Vince McMahon is continuing to face legal pressure with more subpoenas being filed in the Delaware Chancery Court shareholder lawsuit. Wrestlenomics reports that brothers Paul Mangieri and Michael (Mickey) Mangieri, who were McMahon’s personal assistants during his WWE tenure, have been subpoenaed for documents.

Liberty Media, who own Formula 1 and other assets, are also scheduled to be deposed. TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer has already been deposed, as has individuals who were WWE board members at the time of WWE’s merger with UFC.

The lawsuit stems from McMahon’s decision to sell WWE to Endeavor in 2023. The case alleges that McMahon predetermined the outcome of the merger, steering negotiations toward Endeavor because it was the only deal that would ensure a role with WWE. Plaintiffs have argued that other buyers would not have allowed McMahon to remain after the 2022 ‘hush money’ scandal.

WWE’s sale to Endeavor would indeed result in McMahon’s return to the promotion. However, he left once again in January 2024 due to the allegations from Janel Grant’s ongoing sexual trafficking lawsuit. McMahon continues to claim the relationship was entirely consensual.

Current WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, along with former board members George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, are also named as defendants for allegedly failing to act in shareholders’ best interests. McMahon is being represented by Kirkland & Ellis, while Khan, Levesque, and the other board member defendants are represented by Latham & Watkins.

While this case has not received the same attention as the Janel Grant lawsuit, it demonstrates how McMahon is facing plenty of legal battles. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this and other McMahon lawsuits.