Vince McMahon’s New Company: 14TH & I

Vince McMahon, the former WWE Chairman, has launched a new private investment firm named 14TH & I. The company is focused on the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, marking McMahon’s first major business venture since his high-profile exit from WWE in 2024 amid legal controversies.

Company Structure and Leadership

14TH & I is structured through multiple limited liability companies (LLCs): Holdings, Investments, and Management, all registered in Connecticut as of September 2024. Vince McMahon is the managing member of at least two of these entities.

Brad Blum, a former WWE executive, serves as President. David Spingarn is listed as Chief Investment Officer. The firm has filed trademarks for “14TH&I” and “14TH & I,” covering private equity investment and entertainment production.

Business Focus

14TH & I positions itself as a private investment firm targeting buyouts and majority deals, as well as selective growth-oriented minority investments. The company aims to be a long-term capital and strategic partner, supporting management teams with expertise and relationships to drive value.

Its stated focus is on sports, media, and entertainment, but there is currently no indication that the company will produce professional wrestling content or be directly involved in wrestling.

Name Significance

The name “14TH & I” is a nod to McMahon’s family legacy. It references the location of Capitol Wrestling Corporation—the predecessor to WWE—run by McMahon’s father, Vince McMahon Sr., at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington, D.C.

Context and Background

McMahon’s launch of 14TH & I follows his resignation from WWE and TKO Group after a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct and trafficking was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January 2024.

Since stepping away from WWE, McMahon has sold a significant portion of his TKO shares but still retains a minority stake valued at over $1 billion.

The new firm is not expected to be a vehicle for McMahon to regain control of WWE, which is now majority-owned by Endeavor.

Credit to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics for the original reporting on this story.