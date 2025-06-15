Vince Russo Criticizes Wrestlers’ Social Media Use Amid Stalker Incidents

An unfortunate truth of pro wrestling is that talent, most often women, are sometimes subject to stalkers and other forms of harrassment. In 2020, Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping while an alleged stalker targeting Liv Morgan was recently arrested.

On the Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo weighed in on the situation surrounding Morgan. While Russo didn’t excuse the alleged behavior, but argued that Morgan and others need to share some of ‘the heat.’

“I got to put the heat where the heat has to be, bro—they’re making themselves too accessible. They really are. On social media, they’re making themselves too accessible, bro. You’re talking about wackos—and bro, if you’re coming across as this nice-as-honey person, down-to-earth, bro, wackos are going to think they got a shot with you.“

These ‘whackos’ see these posts from women and believe they should visit training facilities to meet female talent, Russo added. He also made clear that he’s not defending stalking but believes the female wrestlers need to be less enticing.

“They’ve got to stop putting themselves out there. Now, I’m not making excuses for these freaking crazies—they’re whack jobs, they’re crazy people. But bro, these women are presenting themselves beautiful, sexy, nice.”

Another issue Russo shared is his belief that women in wrestling today don’t post a physical threat to stalkers and other ‘whackos.’ Russo argued that women in the past would not have problems like this.

“Are you gonna stalk Jacqueline? Luna Vachon? Sherri Martel? You’re not gonna stalk these people because you’d be scared to death they’d kill you.“

Morgan is sadly one of several women to fall victim to alleged stalking. One can only hope that there will be a time when matters like these are a thing of the past.