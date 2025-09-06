Wade Barrett & Nikki Bella Smooth Things Over After “Desperate” Line

A recent comment from Wade Barrett at Nikki Bella stirred up controversy during the Clash in Paris pre-show, as Barrett referred to Nikki as “desperate.” According to Barrett, Nikki, who would go on to challenge Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was “desperate to prove she still has it against this new generation that have changed the game.”

Nikki retaliated on her podcast, claiming Barrett avoided her during the post-Clash in Paris episode of Raw. Barrett would refute the claim, adding that he’d like to have a conversation with Nikki about the comment in question.

Now, that conversation has seemingly happened. In a new post on X, the WWE commentator shared that he and Nikki have “smoothed things over.” Wade added that he’s been part of the ‘Bella Army’ since their time in FCW and highlighted that difference of perspectives can be acceptable, but the abuse Nikki often receives is not.

Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008 ???



A difference of perspective – to which we are all entitled – but to be clear, some of the… — Stu Bennett ????????? (@StuBennett) September 5, 2025

Barrett’s post reflects a maturity between the two as they were able to sit down and discuss the comment in question. Rather than let the issue fester and differences grow, both Wade and Nikki can now move forward in their respective roles in WWE.