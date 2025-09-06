Wade Barrett Removed from WWE Commentary

Wade Barrett has been removed from WWE’s main roster commentary duties with no immediate timeline for his return. According to PWInsider The former Intercontinental Champion is reportedly “off the road” indefinitely and will not be part of the broadcast team for Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown moving forward.

This change became apparent during the September 5, 2025 episode of SmackDown, where Michael Cole announced that he and Corey Graves would serve as the commentary duo for the blue brand over the next couple of months.

Cole and Graves are now set to handle both Raw and SmackDown as a two-person team, filling the gap left by Barrett’s absence as well as other commentators like Joe Tessitore, who is committed to college football coverage.

Barrett’s WWE Commentary Career

Barrett returned to WWE in 2020 as a commentator, starting on NXT before transitioning to the main roster. He has been a key voice on shows like Raw and SmackDown in recent years, bringing his experience as a former wrestler to the commentary booth.

The exact reason for Barrett’s removal has not been disclosed, leaving fans and insiders speculating on the circumstances. WWE has not issued an official statement on Barrett’s status.

With Graves shifting focus to the main roster, NXT will revert to its previous two-man booth of Vic Joseph and Booker T. Updates will be provided if more details emerge about Barrett’s situation.