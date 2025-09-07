Wade Barrett Clarifies Status After WWE Commentary Report

Wade Barrett has provided crucial context after it was reported that he would no longer be part of the WWE commentary team. Barrett took to X to respond to speculation that his time as a commentator had ended and shared that fans can expect him back soon enough.

situation, Barrett explained that WWE had simply granted him a couple of weeks off for personal time, which he booked nine months ago. He confirmed that he will be back to work as usual afterward, dismissing the story as a “complete non-story.”

I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with.



WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end. https://t.co/ZPcBQatnCK — Stu Bennett ????????? (@StuBennett) September 6, 2025

In Barrett’s absence, it has been reported that Michael Cole and Corey Graves will serve as the permanent commentary team for both Raw and SmackDown. Joe Tessitore is stepping aside to cover college football.

With his return to the main roster, Graves will be leaving WWE NXT to the two-man booth of Vic Joseph and Booker T. Once Barrett returns, it should become clearer how WWE intends to structure its commentary rotation moving forward.