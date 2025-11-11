Two WarGames Matches Made Official On Raw

WarGames are on!

This week’s episode of Raw saw CM Punk demanding a fight after being attacked by The Vision and betrayed by Logan Paul on last week’s episode of the show. The three heels, accompanied by Paul Heyman, came out on his demand and surrounded the ring.

Before they could take out the world champion, however, Jey Uso made his entrance and stood tall with Punk. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes also made an appearance to even the odds. A big brawl ensued between the two teams, with the faces standing tall.

The trio of Punk, Rhodes and Uso were then seen in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. Punk asked the Raw GM to tell Heyman to assemble a team and Pearce asked if this meant what he was thinking. Instead of answering the question, the World Champion yelled the name of William Regal and the wrestling veteran showed up to officially make it WarGames.

This wasn’t the only WarGames match confirmed on Raw. The main event of the show saw the Kabuki Warriors defeating Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. After the bell, Lash Legend and Nia Jax joined the new champs in attacking Flair and Bliss. IYO SKY tried to make the save, but she struggled until Rhea Ripley arrived.

The Mami helped clear the ring, and she sent SKY flying into the heels with a big Razor’s Edge. The returning star then finally grabbed a mic and uttered the words WarGames to end the show. Survivor Series: WarGames this year will take place on November 29. The teams for both these matches are still incomplete so we can expect more contestants to be announced before that.