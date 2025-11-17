Watch First Teaser For Live-Action “Moana” Starring The Rock

The ocean is calling, again. Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its live-action adaptation of the Oscar-nominated animated film, Moana. The new film will arrive exclusively in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

The upcoming film will star newcomer Catherine Laga?aia in the title role of Moana. She will be joined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is reprising his iconic role as the infamous demigod Maui.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Moana as she “answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people”.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (known for “Hamilton”). The production team is led by producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In a key role behind the scenes, Auli?i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the beloved animated films Moana and Moana 2, will serve as an executive producer for the live-action adaptation, alongside Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, and Charles Newirth.