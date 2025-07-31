WATCH: Triple H Performs Iconic Water Spray at the White House

In one of the most unexpected crossovers between professional wrestling and politics, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H delivered his signature water spray entrance at the White House for President Trump’s executive order signing on Thursday.

ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN



WHITE HOUSE X @TRIPLEH ? pic.twitter.com/2sBFWok5ZF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

The White House’s official social media account shared a video of The Game performing his iconic pose at the residence of the President, complete with the caption “ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN” – a play on both Triple H’s famous entrance question and Trump’s campaign slogan.

“I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country… I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy—help get them engaged in sports” – Triple H at the White House

Triple H attended the ceremony as President Trump signed an executive order expanding the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, which will reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. The initiative, administered by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., revives the fitness challenge that ran from 1966 to 2012.

Trump introduced Triple H as his “friend for a long time” during the event, which also featured athletes including Bryson DeChambeau, Harrison Butker, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The surreal moment of seeing Triple H’s wrestling theatrics in the nation’s most formal political setting quickly captured social media attention.