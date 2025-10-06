Wayne And Wyatt Rhodes Sets Sights On WWE Tag Teams

Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes may have experience competing in AEW and Ring of Honor, but the duo are already eyeing up potential dream matches in WWE. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, the pair were asked who they would like to wrestle in WWE.

Wayne is eager to step in the ring with the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) and added that the Rhodes met the guns recently. He added that DIY is another team he and Wyatt would love to work with. Wyatt went on to say that he’s hoping for a full-time reunion for The Usos. Though Jimmy and Jey are one of WWE’s most dominant teams of all time, Wyatt was confident, saying he and Wayne would “kick their ass!”

Wayne and Wyatt are the nephews of Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Together, they have competed as ‘The New Texas Outlaws,’ an homage to the tag team of Dick Murdoch and their grandfather, Dusty Rhodes. The pair defeated Aaron Solo and Jon Cruz during their AEW debut in August 2024, and defeated Solo and Cruz again in Ring of Honor in February 2025.

Wayne and Wyatt were backstage at WWE SmackDown in January 2025, giving the pair a taste of what they can expect if they become Superstars. On social media, Cody was proud of his nephews’ development so far, calling the duo “future tag champs.”

Whether Cody’s prediction comes true, time will tell. Nevertheless, Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes are determined to face the very best teams that WWE has to offer.