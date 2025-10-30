Wes Lee Announced For First Post-WWE Booking Alongside Big Names

Wes Lee is ready to step back into the ring.

The former NXT North American Champion was surprisingly released from his WWE contract alongside names such as Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner and Lance Anoa’i earlier this month.

Being on a development deal meant that the former NXT Champion could take bookings in just 30 days instead of having to sit through the 90-day non-compete clause that is standard for main roster stars.

The wrestling star, now going by the name Dezmond Xavier, reminded everyone of this fact on X. In his latest post, Xavier revealed that he is now being represented by the Paragon talent agency and that he will become a free agent on November 11.

11.11.25



the #dezmondxavier software update will be available to the public, available in all markets. contact your local promotion for any connection issues.



all booking inquiries can be sent to

Dezmond Xavier (@WesLee_WWE) October 30, 2025

Dezmond Xavier Gets First Post WWE Booking

It didn’t take long for the former WWE star to get his first booking following this post as HOG announced that the high-flying star will be joining the lineup for their November 15 Superclash event:

? DEZMOND XAVIER IS BACK ?



It’s official !!!! Dezmond Xavier joins the lineup for #SUPERCLASH in Long Island! ? NOV 15th @WesLee_WWE



House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 30, 2025

The Superclash event will feature a number of other big names as well. The list of talent confirmed for the show includes AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Killer Kross, Nic Nemeth, Shotzi and more.

Wes Lee had been with WWE since 2020 before his sudden release this month. He was a featured performer in NXT during his stint. Apart from the NA title run, he also won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Nash Carter and the duo had multiple runs with the NXT tag titles too.