Westside Gunn Ends WWE Relationship After Being Removed From Raw in Buffalo

Rapper and wrestling promoter Westside Gunn announced he’s cutting ties with WWE following an incident at Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Buffalo. The hip-hop artist, known for incorporating wrestling references throughout his music career similar to Wu-Tang Clan’s use of martial arts, revealed he was removed from the arena just three minutes into the show despite spending $5,000 on tickets plus travel and hotel costs.

“Monday night raw starts at 8pm I was kicked out by 803 after spending 5k for a seat plus travel, hotel etc…. in my own city for absolutely NOTHING!!!!” Gunn wrote in a lengthy statement. “The kid in me heart broke that day.”

The Grammy-nominated artist detailed years of front-row attendance at major WWE events and recently went viral for spending $50,000 on suites. However, he claims WWE previously threatened to “demolish” his entire music catalog unless he removed wrestling references from his songs. Gunn also alleged discrimination, stating an unnamed WWE individual “hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats.”

Gunn confirmed he’s now focusing exclusively on his own promotion, 4THROPE, with wrestler Josh Bishop featured on his upcoming trilogy album cover. “U don’t have to worry about me pushing that product over there again,” he concluded.