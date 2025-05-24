What Happened With Cody Rhodes & Jet USO After WWE SNME

After WWE went off the air in Tampa, Cody Rhodes addressed the crowd, calling Jey Uso the perfect World Heavyweight Champion to send fans home happy in what he proudly referred to as “Rhodes Country.”

Jey Uso, wearing Rhodes’ American Nightmare jacket, took a moment to thank the audience and reflect on his early days in Tampa. He recalled living near Fletcher Avenue and mentioned a few encounters with Hillsborough County police, giving a shoutout to the area.

Closing his remarks with humor and sincerity, Uso encouraged the local kids to listen to their parents.