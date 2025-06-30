What’s Next for Jade Cargill After Queen of the Ring Victory

Jade Cargill’s meteoric rise in WWE reached another pinnacle at Night of Champions 2025 as she captured the Queen of the Ring tournament, adding another prestigious accolade to her rapidly expanding resume and securing a guaranteed women’s world title shot at SummerSlam 2025.

The former AEW star has been on an incredible trajectory since joining WWE, quickly establishing herself as one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division. Cargill’s ascension was temporarily stalled when the original plans for her at WrestleMania were put on hold, but her Queen of the Ring victory has put her firmly back in the hunt for championship gold.

Cargill’s tournament victory over Asuka in the finals showcased the combination of athleticism, charisma, and star power that made her such a coveted free agent. Her unique blend of legitimate athletic background and natural wrestling instincts has translated seamlessly to WWE’s style, positioning her as a legitimate main event player.

The Queen of the Ring victory comes with significant championship implications, guaranteeing Cargill a women’s world title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The event will be held over two nights—August 2 and August 3—at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While the specific champion Cargill will face has not been officially announced, WWE typically reveals exact title match opponents in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

The stipulation guarantees her a world title shot, though it remains unclear whether this will be for the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Cargill herself declared, “A storm is coming to SummerSlam!” in her post-match interview, emphasizing her intent to challenge for the top prize at the summer spectacular.