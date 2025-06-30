What’s Next for Talla Tonga/Hikuleo Following Night of Champions Debut

WWE Night of Champions 2025 marked the long awaited debut of Talla Tonga (formerly Hikuleo), representing a major acquisition from the Japanese wrestling scene.

The towering powerhouse from the Bullet Club has been highly sought after by major wrestling promotions worldwide. His WWE debut had been anticipated for months, with wrestling insiders speculating about his potential signing throughout 2024.

Standing at an imposing 6’8″ and weighing over 300 pounds, Hikuleo brings a unique combination of size, athleticism, and international credibility to WWE’s roster.

His background in NJPW’s hard-hitting style and experience working with top-tier talent makes him an immediate asset to WWE’s increasingly global approach to talent acquisition.

The debut comes as WWE continues to strengthen its relationships with international wrestling scenes and expand its global footprint. Hikuleo’s signing represents WWE’s commitment to bringing in established stars from prestigious promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While specific details about Hikuleo’s WWE character direction and which brand he’ll be assigned to remain to be seen, his Night of Champions debut signals WWE’s intention to utilize his talents prominently.