Who Coined Roman Reigns’ New ‘OTC1’ Nickname

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns recently shocked fans when he returned on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. This marks his first appearance on Raw since he was taken out on the night after WrestleMania. The company launched new merch for Reigns and fans noted his new nickname, ‘OTC1’

Now available on WWE Shop, the company has listed a brand new ‘OTC 1′ line of merchandise which includes t-shirts, a special glove set, and a custom world championship belt that has Reigns’ face on it. The belt is $600 and the shirts at $35.

One fan on social media recently complained that Roman Reigns’ new nickname, “OTC1,” isn’t making much sense and raised questions on who came up with the idea.

WrestleVotes responded to the fan and reported that Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, came up with the name, saying, “Joe Anoa’i’s idea.”

Roman Reigns made his comeback to a massive ovation from the Birmingham crowd. In the main event of the show, CM Punk defeated Bro Breakker to earn a World title shot against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns returned in the closing moments of the show as he came to the aid of CM Punk and Jey Uso. He took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns hit Breakker with a Superman Punch before hitting Reed with a brutal Spear. He then stood tall in the ring with Jey and Punk as the show concluded.