Women’s Title Match Added To Saturday Night’s Main Event

A women’s title match has been announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured the Women’s US Champion Zelina Vega competing in a triple threat match. The Money In The Bank qualifying bout also featured Charlotte Flair and Giulia. Unfortunately for Vega, it was the Japanese star who picked up the victory in the end.

The US Champion was seen walking in a backstage segment after the bout, where she ran into Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. Green told her partners to stand down.

Chelsea called Zelina a loser, which made the current champion attack the WWE Diva. As the Secret Hervice joined the fight, Michin and B-FAB came out and the whole thing turned into a brawl before the referees broke it up.

Zelina Vega had defeated Chelsea Green to win the US title at the April 25 episode of SmackDown. After tonight’s confrontation, a title rematch between the two has been announced for tomorrow’s show.

Updated Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX Card

The second Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 will be taking place on May 24 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card for the show:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

Tag Team Match: CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

Singles Match: R-Truth vs. John Cena

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

WWE has also confirmed that retired wrestling star Tatanka will be in attendance for this show. Lilian Garcia is expected to serve as the ring announcer for the event.