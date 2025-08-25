Fate Of The Women’s World Title Revealed on WWE Raw

The fate of the WWE Women’s World Championship will be decided within a matter of days, it has been confirmed. During the August 25, episode of WWE Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce spoke with Stephanie Vaquer, the number one contender for the title. Though Vaquer had earned a title match for Clash in Paris, Pearce shared that due to Naomi’s pregnancy, a title match in Paris is no longer feasible.

Instead, Vaquer will face an opponent of Pearce’s choosing at a show yet to be decided. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out who the Chilean Superstar will face, as they’ll be revealed on the September 1, episode of WWE Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer will still get her WWE Women's World Championship match but it will NOT be THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash in Paris ?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/REuSuDL6n3 — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

For Vaquer, already an NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Champion, the Women’s World Title would be her first taste of main roster gold. Time will tell who she’ll face for the vacant title, but expect a hard-fought contest from La Primera with the Women’s World Championship on the line.