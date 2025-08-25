Naomi Women's World Title Win
Fate Of The Women’s World Title Revealed on WWE Raw

by Thomas Lowson

The fate of the WWE Women’s World Championship will be decided within a matter of days, it has been confirmed. During the August 25, episode of WWE Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce spoke with Stephanie Vaquer, the number one contender for the title. Though Vaquer had earned a title match for Clash in Paris, Pearce shared that due to Naomi’s pregnancy, a title match in Paris is no longer feasible.

Instead, Vaquer will face an opponent of Pearce’s choosing at a show yet to be decided. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out who the Chilean Superstar will face, as they’ll be revealed on the September 1, episode of WWE Raw.

For Vaquer, already an NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Champion, the Women’s World Title would be her first taste of main roster gold. Time will tell who she’ll face for the vacant title, but expect a hard-fought contest from La Primera with the Women’s World Championship on the line.

Stephanie Vaquer & Naomi Trade Barbs As Pregnancy Postpones Plans

Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

