WWE Announces Date WrestleMania 42 Tickets Go On Sale

WWE has announced that two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale Wednesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. Tickets for WWE’s return to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will be available via Ticketmaster.com, with the show taking place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

This will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s flagship event, following WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 and the city’s first WrestleMania in 1993. While WWE had ininitally planned for WrestleMania 42 to take place in New Orleans, the decision to move the show to Las Vegas came after WrestleMania 41.

Fans can register now for pre-sale opportunities at wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration. Premium WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will also be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, and exclusive photo opportunities.

The announcement comes as WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, continues its strategic expansion following a WrestleMania that broke several records. Now, fans eagerly await September 24 and the chance to catch WWE’s biggest show live and in person.