WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans? Maybe Not

WrestleMania 42 will not take place in New Orleans, it has been reported, raising questions about the host city for the April 2026 Premium Live Event.

A statement provided by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to Wrestlenomics highlighted some of the big upcoming events coming to the city, while dropping the bombshell about WrestleMania.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

The reasons for the change in plans for next year’s WrestleMania are unclear at this time, though the Foundation said that the statement was representative of both New Orleans and WWE. This news comes mere months after The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown to share that WrestleMania would return to ‘NOLA’ in 2026.

With this news, the question remains: Where will WrestleMania 42 take place? Will it return to a city that has hosted the event, go somewhere new, or push the boat out into the UK as countless fans are hoping? Only time will tell…