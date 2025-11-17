WrestleMania 42 Individual Tickets Go On Sale Black Friday With Exclusive T-Shirt Offer

WWE has announced that individual tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale this Black Friday, November 28, at 9am ET/6am PT exclusively through Ticketmaster.

The two-night spectacular takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the third time the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World has hosted WWE’s flagship event following successful runs in 1993 and 2025.

All fans purchasing individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive an exclusive limited-edition WrestleMania 42 t-shirt featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. This Black Friday offer expires at 11:59pm PT.

For those seeking premium experiences, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are currently available through exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering premium seating, dedicated entrances, and additional amenities.

Two-day combo tickets for both nights of WrestleMania 42 remain available at Ticketmaster.com. WWE partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) to bring WrestleMania back to Vegas following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year.