WWE WrestleMania 43 Confirmed For Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it has been confirmed, ending much speculation about the future of WWE’s grandest show. In a much-hyped special announcement, WWE confirmed that the 2027 event will take place in Riyadh, marking the third WrestleMania outside the United States and the first outside North America.

At a press conference where he shared the ring with WWE names past and present, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque made the announcement official. Levesque, serving as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, shared that the event will take place as part of Riyadh Season before reflecting on what WrestleMania in Riyadh means for WWE.

“History will undoubtably be made again… We could not be more excited for this opportunity. This is an opportunity for WWE to show the world what I think most people already know, that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world and excites fans from everywhere.”

Levesque’s excitement for the event was not matched by those watching live as fans shared their negative responses to the news. This reaction is the latest in a history of hostility towards WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia which many feel is more about making money and high-profile deals than about providing compelling content for fans.

WrestleMania 43 will be historic but is already proving divisive in the wrestling world. With just under two years before the lights turn on in Riyadh, it remains to be seen what kind of show awaits those traveling to Riyadh in 2027.