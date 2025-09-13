Backstage News On WrestleMania 43 Heading To Saudi Arabia

WWE is still figuring everything out about WrestleMania 43.

The company made the game-changing announcement of the Show of Shows moving outside of the North American continent for the first time early on Friday. They held an online press conference revealing that Saudi Arabia will be holding the biggest wrestling event of the year in 2027.

From the amount of money involved to names being expected to appear at this show, all kinds of rumors have been going around about WrestleMania 43 since this announcement was made.

Fightful Select provided some backstage updates on the whole thing. They noted how the news was leaked by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh earlier in the week, and some in the company wish that he hadn’t done so.

On the rumors that The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin have been made big money offers for wrestling at the PLE, a higher up in the company said that none of the rumored names have yet been approached for any such talks.

The officials are yet to finalise a date for the show. It’s something that will depend on the venue plan and WWE is expected to start developing it soon.

Regarding previous reports that the company was hoping to hold a WrestleMania-branded event in the country while still doing a Mania in North America, it’s said that the Saudi government made it clear that they wanted an actual WrestleMania and not just an event with the same name.