Latest On Saudi-WrestleMania, Potential Stars, Why 2027

All signs are pointing to WrestleMania 43 coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027, in the biggest move yet as part of the WWE-Saudi deal. WrestleMania is always a star-studded occasion, and fans can expect this to be taken to a whole new level for the first WrestleMania outside North America.

WWE plans to “present the most star-studded show ever, by far,” as shared on Wrestling Observer Radio. Their have already been discussions about matches wanted for the show, despite it being short of two years in the future. The report adds that it is believed names including The Rock, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels will be contacted for the event. It is unclear if the plan is for these legends to just make appearances, or if matches are in the works for any of these stars.

The deal for WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia was finalized by August 6, the report adds. It is believed that this will be the only WrestleMania of 2027, putting to rest rumors of two WrestleManias that year, one in Saudi Arabia and one in the United States. WWE wanted to host a Saudi Arabia WrestleMania in 2028, but Saudi Arabia wanted the event in 2027 to celebrate the 300-year anniversary of the founding of the first Saudi state.

While fans have often believed that London, England would be the site of the first non-North American WrestleMania, all signs now point to Saudi Arabia. With a WWE announcement looming, one that fans expect will confirm the news, fans can expect a stacked show in the middle east in 2027.