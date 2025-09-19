WrestlePalooza Opening And Closing Matches Seemingly Confirmed

Some details have been confirmed about WrestlePalooza.

WWE has announced a total of 5 matches for the reinstated ECW PPV this Saturday. The marquee bouts for the show are John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee’s in-ring return in a mixed tag match.

This will be the company’s first PLE as part of their new deal with ESPN. There has been a lot of talk about which match will main event the show, that will compete against AEW All Out.

On the latest episode of his show, Pat McAfee cleared this confusion. The WWE announcer revealed that the match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be officially kicking off the WWE-ESPN era:

“Kicking off the ESPN-WWE era will be John Cena versus Brock Lesnar here at Gamebridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is obviously gigantic. What a way to start.”

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be KICKING OFF Wrestlepalooza #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/H2F5hoZHuZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2025

AEW has announced a special start time of 3 PM ET for All Out. The decision to put the Lesnar vs Cena match first was likely made by officials to pull any viewers away from the rival PPV if the AEW show goes long.

The announcement also means that AJ Lee teaming with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be the closing bout of WrestlePalooza.

