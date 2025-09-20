WrestlePalooza Main Event Made Official

WWE has confirmed the main event of WrestlePalooza.

With stars such as Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee set for their in-ring return on the show this weekend, there had been a lot of talk on which match would main event the first WWE PPV on ESPN.

Pat McAfee on his show this week first confirmed that the match between the Beast Incarnate and John Cena will officially open the ESPN era of the company.

This week’s episode of SmackDown then featured a contract signing segment between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While warning Paul Heyman to stay away from this segment, General Manager Nick Aldis said that it was for the main event of WrestlePalooza.

The same was repeated during the segment between Cody and Drew that closed the final episode of SmackDown before the WWE PLE, confirming that it will be the match that will be closing the show this Saturday.

This is an interesting reveal as it means that AJ Lee’s in-ring return match also featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be placed somewhere in the middle of the PPV card.

WWE Creative Head Triple H recently talked about the WrestlePalooza PPV as well and promised surprises for the fans. You can check out what those surprises could be here.