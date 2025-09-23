WrestlePalooza Rematch And More Announced For Raw Next Week

Multiple big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Raw.

After Finn Balor refused to help Dominik Mysterio due to their confrontation last week, JD McDonagh reluctantly agreed to help the IC Champion in dealing with his ‘Rusev problem’ on this week’s Raw. This resulted in a match between JD and Rusev.

Dom tried to interfere in this bout but the referee warned him off, and the Bulgarian Brute picked up the victory with the Accolade. Rusev continued pushing on even after the bell rang, and Dom stayed frozen at the ringside until Finn Balor came out to make the save.

Balor then yelled at Mysterio for not helping JD. After this it was announced that Rusev will be challenging Dominik for the IC Title on Raw next week.

Jey Uso also made an appearance on tonight’s show after a concerning spot during the WrestlePalooza PPV. The former world champion showed a more intense side of him while interacting with his brother Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes backstage.

The Yeet Man went on to pick up a singles victory over LA Knight later in the show, thanks to some interference from Bron ‘n Bron Connection. Jimmy Uso showed up after the bell, trying to get his brother to help Knight fight the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

After Jey refused to get back in the ring, Jimmy picked up a chair and fought off the heels on his own. It was later announced that The Usos will face Bron ‘n Bron Connection in a WrestlePalooza rematch at Raw next week.

Apart from this, a singles match between Bayley and Raquel Rodriguez, and a tag team bout where AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will face two of the three El Grande Americanos, has also been confirmed for the September 29 show.