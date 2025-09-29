Wrestlers Defend Nia Jax After Jade Cargill SmackDown Match

Nia Jax has faced plenty of criticism throughout her career, with some fans labeling her as dangerous in the ring. Now, Jax’s colleagues—both past and present—are speaking up in her defense following a recent SmackDown match.

On the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown, Jax teamed with Jade Cargill to challenge WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The match ended with a botched finish and also saw Cargill suffer a nasty cut that left her bleeding.

On X, one fan claimed that Jax intentionally injured Cargill and called for her to lose every match going forward or be fired. The post drew a fiery response from Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin), who said the fan had no idea what they were talking about.

Chelsea Green also came to Jax’s defense, calling her one of the best in the division and describing it as a “travesty” that fans don’t recognize this. Green went on to praise Jax as a locker room leader and emphasized how lucky WWE’s women’s division is to have her.

The internet not knowing that Nia is one of the best is the biggest travesty. We’re lucky to have her as a locker room leader. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 28, 2025

Jax has been part of WWE’s main roster since 2016 and has been involved in a handful of in-ring injuries. Most notably, in 2018, she accidentally busted open Becky Lynch—a moment that ultimately helped launch Lynch’s rise as “The Man.”

There is no evidence that Jade Cargill’s injury was intentional. Despite ongoing criticism, Jax continues to earn respect from her peers, who value her contributions in the ring and her leadership behind the scenes.