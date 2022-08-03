Wrestling Couple Expecting Their First Child Together

One wrestling couple has just announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears and former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) shared a video of social media sharing the news. Spears and Lee married back in 2019.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgzZYpKF46R/

Spears ran with WWE from 2013 to 2019, during which he spent four of those years with NXT before being called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, Spears never got a run as a champion during his time with WWE.

However, he was one of SmackDown Live’s most promising young stars at the time. In February of 2019, Spears asked for his release from WWE, and it was later granted. A few months later, he made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing.

Shawn Spears

As for Lee, she had a six-year run with WWE as one-half of the tag team, The IIconics, alongside Billie Kay. The pair had runs on NXT and the WWE main roster, which included a reign as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

However, Lee was released from WWE in April of 2021 along with several other talents, including Kay. She had a brief run with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 before ultimately requesting her release this past April.

Now, it appears she’ll take some time away from the ring as she and Spears start their family together.