Wrestling Legend Billy Jack Haynes Ruled Unfit for Murder Trial

Former professional wrestling star Billy Jack Haynes, who recently appeared on Vice’s documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring,” has been deemed unfit to stand trial for the alleged murder of 85-year-old Janette Becraft.

Court Orders Mental Health Treatment

On Wednesday, Multnomah County Judge Angela Lucero ordered William Albert Haynes (known professionally as Billy Jack Haynes) to be committed to the Oregon State Hospital after ruling he is unable to assist in his own defense.

According to reporting by KATU News, the Portland ABC Affiliate, the decision came after a certified evaluator examined Haynes’ behavior during court proceedings, along with statements from his attorneys and stipulations from both the defense and prosecution confirming his mental unfitness.

Serious Charges

Haynes was arrested in February 2024 and faces charges of second-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancement and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with Becraft’s death. Few details about the alleged killing have been made public, as the case involves a secret grand jury indictment with no publicly filed probable cause affidavit.

The former wrestler waived his right to a preventative detention hearing (similar to a bail hearing) twice in April and May 2024, which might have revealed more information about the case.

Extended Timeline

The court has scheduled another hearing regarding Haynes’ fitness for May 20, though his trial—currently set for December 2025—remains in doubt. According to court records, Haynes could be committed to the Oregon State Hospital for anywhere from one to three years while undergoing treatment.

Wrestling Background

Haynes gained fame as a professional wrestler in the Portland area and beyond, with his career spanning multiple wrestling promotions in the 1980s. His story was recently featured on Vice TV’s documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring,” which explores controversial and tragic stories from professional wrestling history.

The case represents a dramatic fall for the once-prominent athlete, now facing serious criminal charges while undergoing court-mandated psychiatric evaluation and treatment.