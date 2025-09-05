Wrestling World Reacts To AJ Lee WWE Return

The wrestling world is as excited for AJ Lee’s return as the fans.

The former Divas Champion made her triumphant return to WWE after 10 long years at tonight’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago.

Fans had been demanding the return ever since her husband, CM Punk, made his own return to the Endeavor owned promotion back in 2023.

AJ Lee wasted no time going after Becky Lynch upon her return and she sent The Man retreating. Lee then picked up the Women’s IC title belt dropped by Becky to celebrate her comeback, hinting at potential championship ambitions.

Wrestling World Reacts To AJ Lee

The internet started buzzing right after this segment with multiple trending hashtags. Though the fans are not the only ones excited at this long-awaited return. Multiple current and former WWE stars took to social media to share their excitement at the return of the legend.

Roxanne Perez who has been closely associated with Punk since his return posted a short tweet addressing Lee as ‘mommy.’ Naomi who is currently out of action after announcing pregnancy welcomed back AJ lee by telling her to ‘give em hell.’

Former WWE star Cora Jade, now going by the name Elayna Black tweeted that ‘all is right in the world’ while Bayley posted a video from the arena of the moment of Lee’s entrance. You can check out all these reactions below:

“Caffeine perks you up… but me, I’m some natural dynamite baby.” @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell? #smackdown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

MOMMYS HOME ????? — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 6, 2025

All is right in the world — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) September 6, 2025

THATS OUR WOMAN???? — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 6, 2025

the reason i started watching wrestling is back in wrestling ? @TheAJMendez — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) September 6, 2025